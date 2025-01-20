New Orleans Could Have More Snow than St. Cloud in January

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As bitter cold grips much of the country, there is also a rare big winter storm that is expected to impact much of the Gulf Coast region.

The National Weather Service says the New Orleans area is expected to get 4-6 inches of snow on the low end, and up to 10 inches of snow on the high end, on Monday and Tuesday.

The previous highest total on record for New Orleans is 2.7 inches on December 31st, 1963.

In comparison, St. Cloud has officially had just 3.1 inches of snow so far in January.

St. Cloud has had 13.4 inches of snow so far this season. Normally we'd have 22.6 inches inches by this point in the season. We're 9.2 inches below normal.

There are no major snow events for central Minnesota on the long-range forecast for this week or next week.

