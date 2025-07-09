Taste Some Wild New Treats At This Year’s State Fair
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Get ready to sample some new treats at the Great Minnesota Get Together. The Minnesota State Fair has announced the list of new foods and vendors for the 2025 gathering.
How Many New Foods and Vendors Will There Be?
There are over 33 new foods to taste, with 8 new food vendors to visit. Some of the new items include: Birthday Cake Cookie Dough On-A-Stick, Cannoli Gelato Nachos, and Pizza Cheese Curd Tacos. A few of the new food vendors are Greater Tater serving Tater Kegs, Lumpia City offering up traditional Filipino fried spring rolls, and Urban Glow Mocktails serving up drinks like the Dirty NoTini.
How Many Total Different Food Items Are At The Fair?
All together, the state fair will have 1,600 menu items from about 300 different concession locations. The Minnesota State Fair runs from August 21st to September 1st.
