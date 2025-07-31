ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- There will be a lot of new things to see and do at the Great Minnesota Get Together this year. The Minnesota State Fair has announced its new attractions and events for 2025. Some of the new things include: The Thunderbird - the tallest portable swing in North America, two new Midway rides, the Overdrive and the Scorpion, and new craft vendors. The state fair will have over 40 new attractions in 2025. The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest attended events in the world and runs from August 21st through Labor Day.

Overdrive Overdrive, Minnesota State Fair loading...

scorpion Scorpion, Minnesota State Fair loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

