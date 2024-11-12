National Comedian To Kick The Tires At Target Center
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- One of the nation's top touring comics is bringing his tour to Minnesota. Shane Gillis's 27-city tour, "Shane Gillis Live" will hit Target Center on February 22nd next year.
Gillis is a comedian, actor, and writer who burst on to the scene in 2021 with his self-funded debut "Shane Gillis Live in Austin." In 2023 he followed up with the Netflix special "Beautiful Dogs" which reached the Netflix Top 10 in five countries including the U.S.
The comic is currently working on season two of his scripted series "Tires," and is co-creator and star of the popular web series "Gilly & Keeves." Tickets for "Shane Gillis Live" go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
