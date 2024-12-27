Mysteries Comes To Life At Meadow View Manor In Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Little Falls bed and breakfast has been using fun and food to solve mysteries. Meadow View Manor in Little Falls has been hosting Murder Mystery Dinners for about four years in the winter to help with slower times.

Get our free mobile app

Owner Katelyn Mueller says they started doing the mystery dinners when they first opened:

"It's just a really fun activity for you to do if you're looking for something for a large group of friends to do that is just kind of silly and off the wall, it's just a good opportunity for that, it's just, I don't know, it's just a really good time and there's always lots of laughing."

She says the mystery takes place over three acts or courses salad, main dish, and dessert, and then everyone goes to the main dinning room to try to solve who done it.

PHOTO courtesy of Katelyn Mueller/Meadow View Manor PHOTO courtesy of Katelyn Mueller/Meadow View Manor loading...

Mueller says they started doing the dinners to get people to the door:

"I have a lot of people come to the doors that have grown up in Little Falls their whole life saying I never knew this house was back here and it's a really beautiful, historic home that Meadow View Manor is. We have five bedrooms, we sleep up to fourteen, and we're on seventeen acres of secluded wooded area and we're on a dead-end gravel road so it's just very peaceful back there."

PHOTO courtesy of Katelyn Mueller/Meadow View Manor PHOTO courtesy of Katelyn Mueller/Meadow View Manor loading...

She says being secluded adds to the whole feel of the mystery dinners. Currently, they have four themes to choose from Murder at the Manor, Murder in the Roaring 20s, Murder at the Pizzeria, and Girls Just Wanna Have Guns.

The cost is $400 for a group of 10 to 14 people and roles and scripts get sent out before the dinner so everyone can prepare.

PHOTO courtesy of Katelyn Mueller/Meadow View Manor PHOTO courtesy of Katelyn Mueller/Meadow View Manor loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Katelyn Mueller/Meadow View Manor PHOTO courtesy of Katelyn Mueller/Meadow View Manor loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls

The Little Falls Dam Looks Totally Different July 2020 Compared to July 2021