Valentine’s Day ‘Escape House’ Event in Little Falls February 13

Nothing says "holiday of love" quite like trying to escape a historic home with your sweetheart. Meadow View Manor is a historic 1880s home located just west of Little Falls that can be booked as an overnight vacation rental, or just for the day. What's really cool is that the owners host fun events throughout the year like this one coming up on February 13th.

Meadow View Manor is hosting a Valentine's Escape House, which is similar to an escape room experience:

Couples who escape together, stay together! Find the Williams family's hidden treasure using a series of clues and puzzles. First, spend a few minutes getting acquainted with the house, then we'll start the clock for 1 hour and give you your first clue. This treasure hunt will take you all over this historic house!

Get our free mobile app

This event is one-day-only and there are only five time slots available. Cost is $75 per group of 2-6 people.

This event is just one of many that Meadow View Manor hosts. If you are into murder mystery parties, and crafting parties you'll want to keep tabs on this unique building in Little Falls. For more information on the event, and to reserve your group's time slot, check out Meadow View Manor on Facebook.

Look Inside This Jaw-Dropping Mansion for Sale on a Lake in Frazee

See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie