St. Cloud Chamber To Host 80’s Themed Murder Mystery Dinner

ST. CLOUD -- You're invited for a night of food, fun and murder later this month.

The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce is hosting an 80's Themed Murder Mystery Dinner.

Dexter Hanson is one of the committee members and says for each person that buys a ticket they will be given a character to play.

As they register, they are provided with a character they get to be and cue cards will be handed out the week of as well as the day of the event.

The event features appetizers, dinner, dessert and a cash bar and all attendees will participate in solving the murder.

Jenna Peterson is one of the committee members for the event. She says the event is a great way to get people excited for Halloween.

I think it's going to get a lot of people hyped up for Halloween. We actually had a previous date set and pushed it back to October so people would where their costumes again and be festive.

You do need a ticket to attend the dinner which runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Skatin' Place on October 23rd.

Tickets are $35 for Chamber members and $50 for the general public.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App