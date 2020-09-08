Chamber Spotlight: Honoring the Chambers Business Award Winners

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce is holding their 33rd annual Business Awards Reception this week. During WJON's Rush Hour we hear from the Chamber's Woman in Business Champion Melinda Tamm of Ms Melinda's Dance Studio. Listen below.

Other award winners include Bruce Hagberg (Small Business Person of the Year) and Richard Hobbs (Entrepreneurial Success Award). The Business Awards Reception is Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. inside The Park Event Center in Waite Park. Tickets available at the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce.