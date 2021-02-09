Central Minnesota Farm Show Goes Virtual Amid COVID Restrictions

ST. CLOUD -- The annual Central Minnesota Farm Show is taking a new approach this year.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings the event will be an online conference.

Laura Wagner is the Special Events Coordinator for the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. She says because the farm show is such a popular event, they still wanted to find a way to connect with the agricultural community.

Our conversations evolved and we thought what if we took the speaker portion of the farm show and have an online agriculture conference where it's more speaker based.

Wagner says they have roughly 16 speakers talking about everything from ag markets, to grain bin safety to the upcoming growing season.

We are asking our speakers to leave some time for question and answer at the end of their presentation. So everything will be live via zoom so people can interact.

You're asked to register online for the topics you're interested in attending. Wagner says if you can't make a specific topic they will be recording each presentation and posting it to their website.

The 2021 Farming Today Conference will run from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. March 9th-10th.

Wagner says they hope to return the Central Minnesota Farm Show back to the River's Edge Convention Center next year.

