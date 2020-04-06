St. Cloud Chamber Providing Resources for Struggling Businesses

ST. CLOUD -- It's been a busy last few weeks for the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

President Teresa Bohnen says they've been reaching out to their members and making sure they have the resources they need to help them during these uncertain times.

I think there was a rush to try to understand what was going on. Everyone wanted information at the same time and that information was hard to come by. So trying to control misinformation was something we did as much as anything.

She says to help local businesses navigate through this crisis, they've compiled a list of resources such as unemployment, tax relief and loan options to help.

At the top of our home page is a button and if you click on that we have access to all the information that's currently available.

Bohnen says there is still a lot of unknowns at this time, but she is hopeful St. Cloud businesses can weather the storm and come back stronger than ever.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app