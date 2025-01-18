PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- Get ready to laugh about all things relating to motherhood when the hosts of a popular web series come to Prior Lake. #momsohard is bringing their Flashback Tour to Mystic Lake Casino on May 10th.

Moms So Hard is hosted by comedians and best friends Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. They started the show after they shared stories about their own fears and failures of motherhood and decided the only way to survive was through friendship and laughter.

Over the past seven years, their videos have garnered more than 300 million views. They have sold out three national tours, have a best-selling New York Times book, and landed deals with companies like Wal-Mart and Unilever. Tickets for #momsohard go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

