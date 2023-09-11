Here’s How To Watch The MN Vikings Game Thursday Night

The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday 17-20, starting their 2023 campaign off at 0-1. If the Vikings don't want to get out of a deep hole in order to make the playoffs this year, they are going to have to handle their business on the road on a short week this Thursday night.

Thursday Night Football games are aired on Amazon Prime, and this week's game, the first game of Week 2 in the NFL season, isn't an exception. For fans of the purple and gold who want to watch, are going to need either an Amazon Prime account or a TV that gets Fox either through basic cable or an antenna.

Of course, you could just listen to the game on our sibling station Granite City Sports AM 1390/93.9 FM, but if you want to watch those are your two options.

Before the game can be played there might be some moves that the Vikings might be making to address their offensive line, which saw starter Garrett Bradbury leave the Week 1 game with a back injury.

Also listed on the injury report for this week according to the Vikings website are fellow linemen Christian Darrisaw and defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Whether or not the Vikings choose to address the offensive line this week or next the focus for the coaching staff and the team has already turned to the Eagles and their match-up in Philly Thursday night.

