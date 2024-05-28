CSB/SJU Makes Debut On Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour”
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Two local colleges will be featured on Amazon Prime starting today. St. John's University and the College of St. Benedict will kick off the 11th season of "The College Tour" for the streaming service.
Get our free mobile app
The show was filmed last fall and features 10 SJU and CSB students and alums sharing their stories about the schools. Dean of Admissions Cory Piper says the schools being featured on the show allows them to share their story with a wide range of people from around the country and the world.
You can check out the 30-minute episode featuring the two schools on their website and YouTube Channel if you don't subscribe to Amazon Prime.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
Best 'Golden Girls' Episodes
Gallery Credit: Stacker
TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season
Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump.
Gallery Credit: Stacker