CSB/SJU Makes Debut On Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour”

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Two local colleges will be featured on Amazon Prime starting today. St. John's University and the College of St. Benedict will kick off the 11th season of "The College Tour" for the streaming service.

The show was filmed last fall and features 10 SJU and CSB students and alums sharing their stories about the schools. Dean of Admissions Cory Piper says the schools being featured on the show allows them to share their story with a wide range of people from around the country and the world.

You can check out the 30-minute episode featuring the two schools on their website and YouTube Channel if you don't subscribe to Amazon Prime.

