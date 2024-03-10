St. Ben’s Smith Goes Out On Top

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WJON News) -- A College of St. Benedict athlete closed out their career by earning two more titles this weekend. Fiona Smith Captured her fourth and fifth National Titles at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships in Virginia Beach, VA.

Smith won the 3,000-meter for the second consecutive year on Saturday with a time of 9:25:97, nearly 6 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher. On Friday, Smtih repeated as the 5,000-meter champion running the race in 16:26:40. Smith is the first in MIAC Conference and St. Ben's history to win the 3K and 5K in back-to-back seasons.

She finishes her St. Ben's career as a 14-time All-American, with four indoor track titles and one cross country title. Smith has one year of eligibility left but will use it running for North Carolina State next year.

