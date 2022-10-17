Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph

The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota.

To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

St. John's and the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph both faired well in the rankings, making it to the 8th and 9th place respectively.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Minnesota

1. Carleton College

2. Macalester College

3. St. Olaf College

4. University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

5. University of St. Thomas

6. Concordia College at Moorhead

7. University of Minnesota Morris

8. St. John’s University

9. College of St. Benedict

10. St. Catherine University

An additional accolade, the College of St. Benedict also ranked #47 as the best college in the country. St. John's ranked #234 for the best university in the country. St. Cloud State ranked #688.

Unfortunately, the College of St. Benedict was also listed as having some of the highest student loan debt for students. Nobody is perfect.

Each college experience is what the student makes it to be. It doesn't matter if you go to the best college or university or the worst. If you put your best foot forward, learn as much as you can, and make the most of each day in the classroom, you'll set yourself up for success. Check out the full Wallethub report online here.

