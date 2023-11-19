Record Day For St. Ben’s Runner

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A College of St. Benedict athlete made history Saturday. Cross Country runner Fiona Smith won the NCAA Division 3 individual title for the Bennies.

It is the school's first-ever cross-country title and only the eighth for the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC). Smith won the six-kilometer race in record fashion as well taking the tape in a time of 19 minutes 54 seconds, the first ever runner to record a sub 20-minute race.

Get our free mobile app

It was the third time this year Smith ran a sub 20-minute race and she is the first three-time All-American in cross country for the school as well. She is a senior majoring in mathematics and computer science from Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees