CSB Runner Sets NCAA DIII Record
BOSTON, Mass (WJON News) -- A College of St. Benedict runner set an NCAA Division Three record on Saturday. Fiona Smith recorded the fastest Division Three indoor 5,000-meter run ever at the Sharon Colyear Season Opener held at Boston University with a time of 15:50:48.
Smith was up against a field of mostly Division One runners and beat her personal best by over 43 seconds. No division three runner had ever recorded a time better than 15:58 before Smith's record mark.
Smith is a Senior from Saudi Arabia and has won three individual national titles in cross country and track and field while at St. Ben's. She is also the first athlete in CSB's history to be named the United States Track and Field-Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA DIII National Athlete of the Year.
