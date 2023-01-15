St. Cloud State and St. Ben’s Dance Teams Advance to Finals

ORLANDO (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota collegiate dance teams are officially among the best in the country.

The St. Cloud State University and College of St. Benedict dance teams are both competing at the 2023 Cheerleading and Dance Team Collegiate Nationals in Orlando this weekend.

On Friday, St. Cloud State took home the top prize in the open Game Day Performance category. Then on Saturday, both schools competed in the semi-finals of the open Pom and Jazz categories.

The Huskies and the Bennies have advanced in both categories to the finals on Sunday. St. Cloud will compete in Pom at 10:21 a.m. and Jazz at 1:36 p.m., while St. Ben's will compete in Pom at 8:40 a.m. and Jazz at 12:34 p.m.

The awards ceremonies will be held Sunday night.

