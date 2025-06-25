LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A driver from St. Cloud was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. in Darling Township.

Eighty-year-old Lucille Thomas of St. Cloud was driving east on Highway 10 approaching 195th Street when her vehicle crossed over into the median and hit several trees.

Thomas was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

