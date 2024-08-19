Zoning Board to Consider CUP for Monument Sales Move

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The next step is expected to be taken this week for a longtime granite monument company in St. Cloud to move part of its manufacturing operation.

The St. Cloud Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a Conditional Use Permit for Monument Sales Incorporated at its meeting Tuesday.

The applicants are buying the property at 401 Electron Drive and a 10-acre portion of Electron Drive to utilize the existing structure on-site and build new office, manufacturing, and storage buildings.

The St. Cloud City Council recently rezoned the property to enable cutting, grinding, and dressing of stone products with a CUP.

The applicants want to buy the existing 4.6 acre former Beaver Island Brewing site, as well as a 10-acre portion of the abutting lot to the north, in the Airport Industrial Park.

