St. Cloud Business Eyeing Property in Airport Business Park

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A longtime St. Cloud business is looking at buying some property in the St. Cloud Airport Business Park.

St. Cloud Economic Development Authority Executive Director Cathy Mehelich says St. Cloud Industrial Products Incorporated intends to move its Monumental Sales Division out to the St. Cloud Airport Business Park.

In addition to purchasing the existing building, they are interested in buying about 10 acres of property just to the north in the Airport Business Park to allow for future expansion in addition to a 25,000-square-foot addition they will add right away.

The company has been in St. Cloud for over 100 years at 7th Street and 25th Avenue.

This is the Monumental Sales portion where they are a manufacturer of memorial stones. They have about 70-75 employees and they are looking to grow with this expansion and gain greater efficiencies.

On Tuesday, the St. Cloud EDA Board approved the term sheet for the sale of the 10 acres of land it owns. They will hold a public hearing on the sale at the next EDA meeting in August.

The EDA owns the Airport Business Park which has been around for over 20 years. Mehelich says they still have close to 300 acres of land available for future businesses.

St. Cloud Industrial Products will join other manufacturers Gerringhoff and National Vision in the Industrial Park. They hope to begin construction before September 30th.

