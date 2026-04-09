ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare - Coborn Cancer Center is hosting an event next week. The free Cancer Prevention & Screening event is on Thursday, April 16th, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Coborn Healing Center inside CentraCare Plaza.

During the event, you can receive a free skin check and oral cancer screening, sample foods shown to reduce cancer risk, get a free radon test kit for your home, and connect with health care professionals.

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You will also learn about prevention and screening options for several common cancers, including breast, colon, HPV, lung, melanoma, and prostate cancer. Preregistration is required for the skin check by calling 320-229-5100.