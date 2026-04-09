BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A bicyclist has been hurt in a collision with a vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Big Lake in Sherburne County.

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A vehicle driven by 32-year-old Brooke Fisher of Big Lake was westbound on Tarrytown Road, attempting to turn onto Highway 25. The bicycle being ridden by 26-year-old Chase Williams of Big Lake was going south on Highway 25. They collided in the intersection.

Williams was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fisher was not hurt.