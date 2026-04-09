ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Career Solutions has been awarded three workforce development grants for 2026 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

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$100,000 for YouthBuild, which supports hands-on training opportunities in construction and other in-demand industries.

$80,000 for Youth Support Services, which ensures participants have access to wraparound services, including career counseling, mentorship, and transportation assistance.

$242,000 for Youth at Work, which funds paid work experiences, connecting young people with local employers for on-the-job training.

Combined, they total $422,000.

Career Solutions pursued the grants to expand CareerOne after experiencing significant demand, receiving 588 applications for just 200 available spots last year. Studies from 2019-2022 show that of the 99 students tracked, 68 enrolled in college, and all but 13 have either graduated, remained enrolled, or transferred to another institution.

Friends of Career Solutions is hosting a fundraiser on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. Cloud Technical & Community College.