Monster Truck Show Coming to Sauk Rapids this Weekend
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A monster truck show is coming to town this weekend.
The Monster X Tour will be at Granite City Motor Park in Sauk Rapids.
Announcer Mike Fonder says some of the most well-known names in the sport will be here.
We've got Monster Patrol, Quad Caous, Rampage, USA 1, and Barely Tame all competing along with the freestyle motocross jumpers, and of course the jet ambulance.
There are two shows on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and one show on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Children eight and under get in free with a paid adult.
The Monster X Tour is based in Phoenix and they have three tours that travel throughout the country with over 300 stops and 900 performances a year.
