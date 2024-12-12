MN National Guard Soldiers Return Home from Middle East

ARDEN HILLS (WJON News) -- This week, the first wave of more than 550 National Guard soldiers of the 34th Infantry Division return to Minnesota following a 10-month deployment to the Middle East.

The Red Bulls were responsible for operations across seven countries.

They represent 216 communities throughout Minnesota including Avon, Becker, Big Lake, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Milaca, Paynesville, Pierz, Princeton, Rice, St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and Zimmerman.

Get our free mobile app

The Red Bull soldiers say they are excited to return home before the holidays.

READ RELATED ARTICLES