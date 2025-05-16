Missing Central Minnesota Woman Found After Extensive Search

GREY EAGLE (WJON News) -- Several law enforcement agencies in central Minnesota worked overnight in the wind and the rain to help find an elderly woman who went missing.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:45 a.m. Friday, they received a report that a 90-year-old woman with dementia was missing in the rural Grey Eagle area.

She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Grey Eagle Fire Department, Melrose Ambulance, Sauk Centre Police Department police dog, and Melrose Police Department all responded. A Todd County deputy deployed a drone equipped with thermal imaging.

A Melrose police officer found the woman in a field at about 3:45 a.m.

She was treated by medical personnel and was in stable condition.

