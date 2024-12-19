Winter Storm Warning for Much of Minnesota Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of Minnesota on Thursday.

The warning has been issued until midnight on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches.

Areas in southern Minnesota are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3:00 a.m. on Friday.

Total snow accumulations in that area will be between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

Winter Storm Travel: Plan ahead for a hazardous Thursday morning commute due to accumulating snow, gusty winds, and reduced visibility. Allow extra time to get to your destination and remember to take it slow.

Much colder air arrives following this round of snow.

St. Cloud has had 5.9 inches of snow so far this season. We're 7.6 inches of snow below normal for this point in the season.

