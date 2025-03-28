Is This A Joke? More Snow In the Forecast in Minnesota Next Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It is looking likely that we could see a few rounds of mixed precipitation in Minnesota over the next week.

First is the rain and snow mix that will impact much of the state over the weekend. You can learn more about that messy spring system here.

And then, as we turn the calendar over to April on Tuesday, the National Weather Service says we could see another round of mixed precipitation. That is April Fools Day but they insist this isn't a joke.

They say more wintry weather, including the potential for more accumulating snow, will be possible with a storm system that will impact the region in the middle of next week.

WeatherEye's forecast has a 50% chance of snow on Tuesday, an 85% chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday night, a 75% percent chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday, and a 40% chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday night.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor has 95% of Minnesota Abnormally Dry and 66% in a Moderate Drought. So, the rounds of mixed precipitation over the weekend and the middle of next week are actually welcome news.

The high temperatures in St. Cloud next week are expected to be around 40 degrees each day with lows around 30. The normal high and low for this time of the year are 45 and 25, so pretty close to normal.

Realistically, this system is still a ways out, so we'll keep an eye on it and see what happens.

Going into this weekend, ahead of the first system, St. Cloud has had 27.7 inches of snow so far this season, which is 14.5 inches below normal.

