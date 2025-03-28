Messy Spring System Impacting Minnesota This Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Sunshine returns on Friday for much of the day.

National Weather Service
However, scattered storms are possible once again Friday evening. The National Weather Service says scattered thunderstorms could develop along a cold front Friday evening across southern and eastern Minnesota. A couple could be strong or severe with large hail and gusty winds. There is a level 1 of 5 risk.

National Weather Service
Widespread rain is expected on Saturday, with a wintry mix on Sunday.

National Weather Service
A combination of storms, widespread rain, a wintry mix, and snow bring moisture to Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Widespread rain will transition to a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain on Saturday evening. Minor ice accumulations and snow accumulations of a few inches are likely across central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

National Weather Service
Counties in far northern Minnesota will be under a Winter Storm Watch on Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance of accumulating snow and ice, with a few inches of accumulation possible.
National Weather Service
More wintry weather, including the potential for more accumulating snow, will be possible with a storm system that will impact the region in the middle of next week.
