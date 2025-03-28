Messy Spring System Impacting Minnesota This Weekend
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Sunshine returns on Friday for much of the day.
However, scattered storms are possible once again Friday evening. The National Weather Service says scattered thunderstorms could develop along a cold front Friday evening across southern and eastern Minnesota. A couple could be strong or severe with large hail and gusty winds. There is a level 1 of 5 risk.
Widespread rain is expected on Saturday, with a wintry mix on Sunday.
A combination of storms, widespread rain, a wintry mix, and snow bring moisture to Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Widespread rain will transition to a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain on Saturday evening. Minor ice accumulations and snow accumulations of a few inches are likely across central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
Counties in far northern Minnesota will be under a Winter Storm Watch on Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance of accumulating snow and ice, with a few inches of accumulation possible.
More wintry weather, including the potential for more accumulating snow, will be possible with a storm system that will impact the region in the middle of next week.
