3,000 Jobs Up For Grabs At The Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Have you ever thought it would be fun to work at the Minnesota State Fair? The Great Minnesota Get Together is hiring at its Employment Center and hosting a Job Fair on July 23rd.
What Kinds of Jobs are There, and How Much Experience Do You Need?
There is a wide variety of jobs available, like ticket sellers, parking attendants, barn attendants, and more. The positions are open to people ages 16 or older, and most require no experience. Shifts range from six to twelve hours a day, and all positions have the added benefit of free fair admission.
What Time Does the Job Fair Take Place and Where Is It Located?
The Job Fair runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the 23rd at the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds. Every year, the Minnesota State Fair hires about 3,000 employees. The 2025 state fair runs from August 21st through Labor Day.
