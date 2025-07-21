ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Fair will have some new ways to cool off this year. The Great Minnesota Get Together has announced its list of 70 new specialty sips for 2025. The new beverages come from businesses all over the state and are premiering or are exclusive to the fair.

What are some of the new beverages?

Some of the new sips include Pryes Brewing Company's Aloha Pineapple Haze, Freehouse Brewery's Backyard Bloody Mary, and Castle Danger Brewing's Strawberry Lemonade. There are new Alcohol Free flavored beverages too, like the Dill Pickle Iced Tea by Urban Glow Mocktails, or the Midway Sunset Mocktail.

How do I find NA drinks at the fair?

Visitors can find the alcohol free drinks with the new NA Specialty Sips filter in the Fair Finder and State Fair App. In addition to all the new sips, there are 40 returning brews and beverages found only at the state fair. The Minnesota State Fair runs from August 21st through Labor Day.

