Snow Totals Around Minnesota for Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Much of Minnesota is cleaning up after getting a fresh blanket of snow just in time to have a white Christmas.

The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow fell generally in the southern Twin Cities metro area, or areas just to the south of that. Montgomery had 7.3 inches, Winthrop 7.2 inches, and Zumbrota 6.7 inches.

Areas in central Minnesota had just a little bit less than that with St. Stephen receiving 4.5 inches, St. Cloud 4 inches, and Garfield at 4 inches.

More snow totals from around the state are expected to come in as the morning goes on.

St. Cloud has now had about 10 inches of snow so far this season. We're still about 4 inches below normal for this point in the season.

It will be cold Friday and Friday night before we warm up gradually towards Christmas Day. Expect one more chance at a dusting north of I-94 on Monday morning, otherwise no major snow chances through the next week.

