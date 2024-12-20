Snow Totals Around Minnesota for Thursday

Snow Totals Around Minnesota for Thursday

Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Much of Minnesota is cleaning up after getting a fresh blanket of snow just in time to have a white Christmas.

The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow fell generally in the southern Twin Cities metro area, or areas just to the south of that.  Montgomery had 7.3 inches, Winthrop 7.2 inches, and Zumbrota 6.7 inches.

Areas in central Minnesota had just a little bit less than that with St. Stephen receiving 4.5 inches, St. Cloud 4 inches, and Garfield at 4 inches.

More snow totals from around the state are expected to come in as the morning goes on.

St. Cloud has now had about 10 inches of snow so far this season.  We're still about 4 inches below normal for this point in the season.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

It will be cold Friday and Friday night before we warm up gradually towards Christmas Day. Expect one more chance at a dusting north of I-94 on Monday morning, otherwise no major snow chances through the next week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back

Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON