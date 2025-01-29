Minnesota Ice Festival To Celebrate Katy Perry Tour On Friday
EAGEN (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Ice Festival will be twice as nice on Friday. In addition to all the outdoor fun like the ice maze, ice slides, and ice sculptures, Friday will be Katy Perry Takeover at the festival.
The one-of-a-kind event will feature Katy Perry inspired ice sculptures, a fireworks display, and a chance to win tickets to "The Lifetimes" tour by completing QBs scavenger hunt in the World's Largest Ice maze.
The Katy Perry Takeover runs from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday. and you can save 20% with the promo code TC20 before they sell out. The Minnesota Ice Festival takes place at TCO Stadium at Viking Lakes in Eagan.
