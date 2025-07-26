UNDATED (WJON News) -- Hot and humid weather will be over most of the area Saturday, and then Sunday will be even hotter and more humid.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A Heat Advisory has been issued for several Minnesota counties for Saturday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect for several counties on Sunday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Storms will be possible Sunday afternoon in central Minnesota, and then over most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday night. A few storms may be severe.

St. Cloud has had 4.16 inches of rain so far in July, which is 1.21 inches above normal.

Get our free mobile app

With the hot weather, make sure to drink plenty of fluids, avoid overexertion, and check on others.

In St. Cloud, the normal high temperature for this time of the year is 82 degrees. The normal low temperature is 59 degrees.

READ RELATED ARTICLES