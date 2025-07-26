Minnesota’s Heat Wave Is Coming And It’s Going To Be Intense
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Hot and humid weather will be over most of the area Saturday, and then Sunday will be even hotter and more humid.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for several Minnesota counties for Saturday.
An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect for several counties on Sunday.
Storms will be possible Sunday afternoon in central Minnesota, and then over most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday night. A few storms may be severe.
St. Cloud has had 4.16 inches of rain so far in July, which is 1.21 inches above normal.
With the hot weather, make sure to drink plenty of fluids, avoid overexertion, and check on others.
In St. Cloud, the normal high temperature for this time of the year is 82 degrees. The normal low temperature is 59 degrees.
