UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.10 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has increased 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.70.

Gas Buddy says it has been a relatively quiet week for average gas prices.

Oil prices continue to hover in the mid-to-upper $60 price range, and with gasoline demand starting to ease as we head into August, we could see prices gradually decline as we approach Labor Day. But, this is also the time of the year when we could see hurricane activity that could disrupt supply.

