MN DFL State Fair Booth Triples All-Time Sales Record

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota DFL says its State Fair booth raised over $558,000 in merchandise sales for the party.

That figure more than triples the previous all-time record of $164,000 raised during the 2019 fair.

The fundraising figure was fueled by over 23,000 transactions at the booth.

The DFL says they have broken multiple fundraising and volunteer sign-up records since Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz took over the top of the ticket.

After a summer of historic tumult, the path to the presidency for both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump this fall is becoming much clearer.

The Democratic vice president and the Republican former president will focus almost all of their remaining time and resources on a small collection of undecided voters in just seven states.

And they will try to train their message on three familiar issues above all: the economy, immigration and abortion — even as heated debates over character, culture and democracy rage in the background.

Meanwhile, a sense of anxious uncertainty has begun to creep into both campaigns as an eight-week sprint to Election Day begins.

