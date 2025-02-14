Minnesota Department Of Health’s Latest Influenza Numbers

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- This is the worst influenza season in years when it comes to hospitalizations.

The updated numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show that 5,641 people have been hospitalized with complications related to the flu, more than any of at least the last six seasons.

There were 486 new hospitalizations last week, which is down from the 815 we had the week before.

So far, 202 Minnesotans have died due to influenza, which compares to 270 last year and 224 the year before.

There were 13 new school outbreaks last week, bringing that total to 190.

There were 18 new outbreaks in long term care facilities, bringing that total to 100.

