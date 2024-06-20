Minnesota State Cornhole Championship Coming to Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- From backyard throwers to the professionals people from all over Minnesota will be coming to Waite Park next weekend for the American Cornhole League Minnesota State Championship.

It will be held June 28th and 29th at the Park Event Center.

Tournament Director Darrell Bittner says while the conference includes Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota this event is only open to Minnesotans.

There are novice, intermediate, competitive, and advanced divisions with tournaments for singles, doubles, and a blind draw. Divisions are also separated into juniors, seniors, women, and adults.

Bittner says anyone is welcome to enter and see how their cornhole skills stack up.

You do not have to earn your way in. What you do throughout the season is earn points that seed you out in this tournament, so if you have played with us in the American Cornhole League this year, you'll have points that see you toward the top of the brackets. The people that come in that haven't played would simply be lower seeds, but they can still play.

Bittner says this is the first year they are holding the tournament in Waite Park. The two previous state tournaments were in Rochester. He's expecting up to 150 people to enter.

The winners get prize money and a trophy board, along with the chance to move on to the conference tournament that includes North Dakota and South Dakota.

Any player who comes to the Minnesota State Championships and earns enough points could potentially move into the Top 100 of our conference and get invited to that tournament. At that Top 100 tournament, this is a pro qualifier event and if you win that event you would automatically be a pro player for the next season.

Bittner says they'll be using the regulation size and weight bags and the boards' standard board size, hole size, and weight.

If you want to sign up ahead of time

walk-ins are welcome.

