Mega Millions Keeps Rolling, Now at $825 Million
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Mega Millions jackpot was not won in Tuesday night's drawing, so it continues to grow.
The estimated prize for the next drawing on Friday is $825 million, or $382 million if you take the cash option.
This is the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
In Tuesday night's drawing, there were over 1.6 million winning tickets across all non-jackpot prize levels.
The Mega Millions jackpot has been won only three times this year.
The next drawing on Friday will be at 10:00 p.m.
