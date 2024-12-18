Mega Millions Keeps Rolling, Now at $825 Million

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Mega Millions jackpot was not won in Tuesday night's drawing, so it continues to grow.

The estimated prize for the next drawing on Friday is $825 million, or $382 million if you take the cash option.

This is the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

In Tuesday night's drawing, there were over 1.6 million winning tickets across all non-jackpot prize levels.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been won only three times this year.

The next drawing on Friday will be at 10:00 p.m.

