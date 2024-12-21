Mega Million Jackpot Nears $1B for Christmas Eve Drawing

Mega Million Jackpot Nears $1B for Christmas Eve Drawing

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Santa might bring someone a huge present on Christmas eve.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to almost a billion dollars. A massive prize currently estimated at $944 million ($429.4 million cash) is on tap for the next drawing on Tuesday.

The jackpot rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 2, 20, 51, 56 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.
If won at that level, it would be the largest prize ever won in December and the seventh largest in Mega Millions history.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been won only three times this year, so far the fewest won in any single year since the game began.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back

Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON