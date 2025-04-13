Man Dies In Saturday Morning Crash In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK (WJON News) -- One person died Saturday morning in a crash in Brooklyn Park.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 7:30 a.m. a car driven by 33-year-old Johnny Houston of Minneapolis was going north on Highway 252 when he crashed into the stoplight on Humboldt and Highway 252.

Houston was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in his car, 36-year-old Carlos Holliday of Minneapolis died in the crash. The crash is under investigation.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker