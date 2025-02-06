$1M Prize Won in Minnesota Playing A Scratch Off Game

$1M Prize Won in Minnesota Playing A Scratch Off Game

Minnesota Lottery

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Some lucky player in Minnesota recently won $1,000,000 playing a scratch-off game.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning $1,000,000 ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip store in Rochester on Wednesday.

They were playing the game Casino Millions.

Tickets cost $50 each to play.  The top prize is $1,000,000.  The $1,000,000 top prize is paid as a 20-year annuity ($50,000 a year). Players may opt to take a one-time cash payment. The cash payment amount is determined by the cost of purchasing a 20-year $1,000,000 annuity at the time the prize is claimed. 

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Some of the other big prize scratch-off games offered by the Minnesota State Lottery include: Big Win with a $500,000 top prize, Magnificent 7's with a $500,000 top prize, 20X with a $500,000 top prize, Secret Password Crossword with a $300,000 top prize.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOKS: Things You'd Find in Your Grandpa's Garage

Adventures were plentiful in the domain of your family's patriarch who saw no use for rules - unless he was the one making them. From rusty tools to a stack of filthy magazines, Grandpa's garage was a land of mystery and danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON