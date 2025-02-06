$1M Prize Won in Minnesota Playing A Scratch Off Game

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Some lucky player in Minnesota recently won $1,000,000 playing a scratch-off game.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning $1,000,000 ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip store in Rochester on Wednesday.

They were playing the game Casino Millions.

Tickets cost $50 each to play. The top prize is $1,000,000. The $1,000,000 top prize is paid as a 20-year annuity ($50,000 a year). Players may opt to take a one-time cash payment. The cash payment amount is determined by the cost of purchasing a 20-year $1,000,000 annuity at the time the prize is claimed.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the other big prize scratch-off games offered by the Minnesota State Lottery include: Big Win with a $500,000 top prize, Magnificent 7's with a $500,000 top prize, 20X with a $500,000 top prize, Secret Password Crossword with a $300,000 top prize.

READ RELATED ARTICLES