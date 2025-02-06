$1M Prize Won in Minnesota Playing A Scratch Off Game
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Some lucky player in Minnesota recently won $1,000,000 playing a scratch-off game.
The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning $1,000,000 ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip store in Rochester on Wednesday.
They were playing the game Casino Millions.
Tickets cost $50 each to play. The top prize is $1,000,000. The $1,000,000 top prize is paid as a 20-year annuity ($50,000 a year). Players may opt to take a one-time cash payment. The cash payment amount is determined by the cost of purchasing a 20-year $1,000,000 annuity at the time the prize is claimed.
Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.
Some of the other big prize scratch-off games offered by the Minnesota State Lottery include: Big Win with a $500,000 top prize, Magnificent 7's with a $500,000 top prize, 20X with a $500,000 top prize, Secret Password Crossword with a $300,000 top prize.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sky Scraper Once Planned for Downtown St. Cloud
- New Retail Store, Kitchen Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
- Local Podcasters Opens Studio in Downtown St. Cloud
- St. Cloud Gets State Grant for Parking Lot Redevelopment
- New Antique Store Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
LOOKS: Things You'd Find in Your Grandpa's Garage
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz