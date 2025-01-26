Los Angeles Getting Help From Minnesota To Fight Wildfires

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota will be joining the fight to put out the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles. Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota is sending a crew of wildland firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources to support efforts to stop the wildfires in Southern California.

Governor Walz says Minnesota stands with Southern California and will do whatever we can to help the thousands of families impacted by the fires and he is immensely proud of our emergency responders who are stepping up to provide critical support. The DNR crew departed late this week from the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids.

The 10-person crew is highly skilled and specially trained in all aspects of wildland fire suppression including fire line construction, pump operations, structure triage, and chainsaw use. The DNR's partnerships with state and federal agencies through mutual aid agreements make possible the sharing of wildland firefighting resources.

