Little Falls Recognized For Outstanding Wastewater Treatment
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town has been recognized for excellence in its water treatment. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has awarded Little Falls with a certificate of commendation for outstanding operations at its Wastewater Treatment Facility in 2024.
A facility must demonstrate consistent compliance with operations, maintenance requirements, and monitoring, submit on-time accurate reports to MPCA, and employ MPCA-certified staff in order to receive the recognition.
MPCA Municipal Division Director Nicole Blasing says operators at Little Falls' facility are critical to protecting and preserving water quality, and MPCA is deeply grateful for their efforts. MPCA reviewed over 670 wastewater treatment facilities across the state in 2024 and Minnesota has about 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater