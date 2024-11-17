Linkin Park Goes From Zero To 2025 And Includes Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- One of the world's biggest-selling alternative rock bands is extending their tour and will now come to Minnesota. Linkin Park will continue their "From Zero" world tour for over 50 additional dates in 2025 and rock out fans at Target Center on August 27th.

Get our free mobile app

Linkin Park "From Zero" Global Livestream Timothy Norris, Getty Images loading...

Linkin Park "From Zero" Global Livestream Timothy Norris, Getty Images loading...

The tour is in support of the band's new album by the same name and will hit arenas across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Linkin Park has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is considered one of the best-selling music groups of the 21st century.

106.7 KROQ's 2003 Almost Acoustic Christmas - Day one Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Linkin Park In Concert At The Joint At the Hard Rock Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

The group has won two Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, and four MTV VMA Awards, and their LP "Meteora" hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 along with going 8 times platinum. They will be joined on tour by special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, and more. Tickets for the show go on sale on Thursday.

Linkin Park "From Zero" Global Livestream Timothy Norris, Getty Images loading...

Linkin Park "From Zero" Global Livestream Timothy Norris, Getty Images loading...

Linkin Park Live At Webster Hall Brad Barket, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Cypress Hill at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 Cypress Hill was a late addition to the 2024 Ledge Amphitheater music lineup, but they didn't disappoint.

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1 The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.