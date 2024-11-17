Linkin Park Goes From Zero To 2025 And Includes Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- One of the world's biggest-selling alternative rock bands is extending their tour and will now come to Minnesota. Linkin Park will continue their "From Zero" world tour for over 50 additional dates in 2025 and rock out fans at Target Center on August 27th.
The tour is in support of the band's new album by the same name and will hit arenas across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Linkin Park has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is considered one of the best-selling music groups of the 21st century.
The group has won two Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, and four MTV VMA Awards, and their LP "Meteora" hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 along with going 8 times platinum. They will be joined on tour by special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, and more. Tickets for the show go on sale on Thursday.
