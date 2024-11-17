Linkin Park Goes From Zero To 2025 And Includes Minnesota

Linkin Park Goes From Zero To 2025 And Includes Minnesota

Christopher Polk, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- One of the world's biggest-selling alternative rock bands is extending their tour and will now come to Minnesota. Linkin Park will continue their "From Zero" world tour for over 50 additional dates in 2025 and rock out fans at Target Center on August 27th.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Timothy Norris, Getty Images
loading...
Timothy Norris, Getty Images
loading...

The tour is in support of the band's new album by the same name and will hit arenas across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Linkin Park has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is considered one of the best-selling music groups of the 21st century.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
loading...

The group has won two Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, and four MTV VMA Awards, and their LP "Meteora" hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 along with going 8 times platinum. They will be joined on tour by special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, and more. Tickets for the show go on sale on Thursday.

Timothy Norris, Getty Images
loading...
Timothy Norris, Getty Images
loading...
Brad Barket, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Cypress Hill at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

Cypress Hill was a late addition to the 2024 Ledge Amphitheater music lineup, but they didn't disappoint.

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1

The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show

The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out.
Filed Under: From Zero World Tour, Linkin Park, Target Center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Music News, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON