WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A popular event is making its return to Waite Park this fall. The Fourth Annual LEDGEtober Flannel Fest will take place at the Ledge Amphitheater on October 4th. LEDGEtober features beer sampling from local craft breweries, games, contests, live music, food vendors, prizes, and more.

What Music Acts Will Be There This Year?

The headlining music acts for 2025 include Mason Dixon Line, Michael Shynes, and the Long Way Home. This year's grand prize is two ticket packages to a 2026 show at the Ledge, which includes VIP upgrades, parking passes, and Ledge merchandise.

When Can I Get Tickets and How Much Are They?

Early Bird tickets are on sale now through August 31st for $35, and then $40 afterwards. People must be 21 years or older to attend. LEDGEtober Flannel Fest runs from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. on October 4th.

