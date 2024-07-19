Learn About the 16 Candidates Running for St. Cloud Council

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a crowded field of candidates vying for a spot on the St. Cloud City Council.

The three At-Large seats are up for election this year.  Current council member Carol Lewis has opted to run for Mayor.  Current council President Jeff Goerger is not seeking re-election.  So the only incumbent in the race is George Hontos.

Outgoing St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has recorded sit-down interviews with 15 of the 16 candidates.  Here's a link to all of those interviews

The candidates are: St. Cloud Council (3 At-Large)
Scott Brodeen
Tami Calhoun
Alex Cutchey
Bill Doll
Mindy Ellingson
Charlie Hobbs
George Hontos
Lenora Hunt
Hudda Ibrahim
Mark Johnson
Nicholas Lengvel
Emmanual Oppong
Michael H. Peterson
Garrett Zimmerman
Patrick Crooks
Omar Abdullahi Podi

Early voting for the August 13th Primary Election is underway right now.  Only the top six vote-getters will advance to the General Election in November.

