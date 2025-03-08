Kids Meet Local Author For Reading And Puppet Show Of Latest Book
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a chance for kids to meet an area author on Saturday. Sartell children's book author Stephanie Crane was at The Rock and Art Shop in St. Cloud to interact with children from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
She did readings of her latest book "Me And You in the Big Green Canoe" and had the kids participate in a puppet show on the book as well. Crane says mixing in the puppet show is a great way to get the kids involved:
"My hope is that kids will get excited about certain puppets and want to be, hi I'm Travis the raccoon, and be excited about coming up and interacting with the characters."
Crane says kids get to learn about teamwork and friendship with the animals in her book. The event was free to attend, and The Rock and Art Shop's Owner Sara Christensen says they like to do store events that encourage kids to get outside:
"It's kind of what we want to offer to the community is just get kids involved in nature and exploring and checking out rocks and all of the natural things that our state has to offer and so we like to do these low cost events or free events for kids really to get them out."
Christensen says they have had other events at the store but Crane's was the first one with a writer. The kids got to decorate a small canoe paddle to take home after the show as well, and copies of "Me And You in the Big Green Canoe" were on hand for purchase.
