SPICER (WJON News) -- Deputies used a taser on a man after he allegedly led them on a short, slow speed chase.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. in Spicer.

The deputy tried to stop a vehicle because the owner and driver had an active felony warrant out for him.

The vehicle pulled over initially, but the driver would not exit the vehicle.

It then continued at a slow speed for about a half mile until other deputies deployed stop sticks, causing both driver's side tires to deflate.

The driver drove into the Saulsbury Beach parking lot, where he exited the vehicle and started walking toward the beach area.

As deputies approached him, he did not comply with verbal commands, so they used a taser, which allowed them to arrest him.

He was taken to Rice CentraCare in Willmar and then to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

